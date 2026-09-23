Rubenstein Public Relations is named the agency of record for OS Therapies, which offers gene-edited, Listeria-based cancer immunotherapies. RPR will develop and execute a comprehensive communications campaign to guide corporate messaging and brand positioning for the company across U.S. and global markets. OS Therapies recently announced that it has reached a critical point in achieving entry into the global market with access into the U.K national patient registry and UK Clinical Practice Research Datalink by the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. This comes after OS Therapies was accepted into the US Food and Drug Administration’s Project Orbis, where 29 MHRA-led oncology products have been approved. “We are pleased to be working with Rubenstein Public Relations who has an extensive record of working with biotech, pharmaceutical and medtech organizations across a broad media landscape,” said OS Therapies chairman & CEO Paul Romness.

Brandman adds Lough Eske Castle, a five-star Castle hotel and gateway in Donegal, Ireland, to its portfolio of luxury hospitality travel clients. The property traces its roots back to 1474 and is closely tied to the O’Donnell Clan, who founded the town of Donegal. The present-day Castle was built in the early 1860s as the former Brooke Mansion and following an extensive renovation, reopened its doors as a luxury hotel, with 124 guest rooms and suites, in 2007. Lough Eske Castle general manager Dónal Cox said that Brandon’s “expertise, creativity, and deep understanding of the luxury travel landscape make them an ideal partner for Lough Eske Castle. We look forward to working with their talented team to help elevate the unique story and sense of place that define Lough Eske Castle, sharing our history, heritage and distinctive experiences with luxury travelers.”

LRJ PR & Communications adds Case-Mate, a company whose products range from phone cases to a curated line of such accessories as beach bags, to its client roster. Case-Mate also promotes its use of recycled and sustainable materials. LRJ will be focused on building sustained product visibility for Case-Mate across lifestyle, tech and fashion and beauty publications, while ensuring product launches and partnerships contribute to a larger brand narrative. The company also promotes the use of recycled and sustainable materials in its products.