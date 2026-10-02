Kelly Williamson

APCO names Kelly Williamson, who has been president, North America since 2018, chief client officer and global president of capital markets, a newly created role. In her new post, Williamson will lead Global Client Leadership, a new operating model designed to deliver for key clients, with clearer accountability and an integrated approach that deploys the full firm. She will also lead APCO's global capital markets and competition practices, including Camarco, and financial advisory teams around the world. Williamson will continue to serve as APCO's North America president during a transition period. The agency has also announced a series of leadership appointments spanning its global and North America business. Midwest managing director Kelly Stepno will serve as deputy president, North America, working with Williamson on the region's client and business priorities. She will assume full leadership of the North America region in mid-2027. Vusi Moyo will succeed Stepno as managing director of APCO's Midwest region in mid-2027, and Hannah Morecraft has been named managing director of APCO's South region, effective immediately. “These changes put seasoned and trusted leaders in position to secure the full strengths of APCO, and ensure clients achieve their bold ambitions,” said APCO CEO Brad Staples.

Stephanie Goenaga

Avenue Z, which has offices in NYC and Miami, brings on Stephanie Goenaga as associate director, public relations. Goenaga has held positions at O’Connell & Goldberg and Linda Costa Communications Group. She has developed and executed programs for clients across the healthcare, senior living, real estate, retail, luxury lifestyle, hospitality, higher education, nonprofit, tech and B2B sectors. "Stephanie knows how to uncover the human story in even the most complex topics and turn it into communications that are clear and credible, said Avenue Z VP of PR Bristol Jones. “Her work across healthcare, wellness, technology and other industries is a natural match for our client roster.”

Vincent Dente

Marino names Vincent Dente EVP of creative and AI innovation, a newly created role. Dente was most recently chief creative officer at Ketchum. He has also served as CCO at BCW Global (now Burson) and EVP, executive creative director at Edelman. Dente had led creative campaigns for brands including Nike, REI, Unilever, FLEX, Novartis, Frito-Lay and Shire. In his new position, he will lead Marino Creative and shape how the agency applies artificial intelligence to strengthen creative strategy, content development, production workflows and client work. He will be based in Marino's New York headquarters and will work with teams across the agency. “He has built creative teams at the highest level, understands how to turn creative ambition into disciplined delivery, and brings a clear point of view on how AI can enhance, not replace, the human thinking that drives great work,” said Marino president John Marino.