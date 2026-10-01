The Mobile County Commission is seeking a firm to handle planning, community engagement, marketing and economic development services related to updating its 2016 Africatown Neighborhood Plan.
Africatown Needs EcoDev Blueprint
Thu., Oct. 8, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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