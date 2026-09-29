The Hoffman Agency, a Silicon Valley-based firm with offices in Europe, Asia and the U.S., teams up with United Partners Network, a global community of independent communications agencies. The partnership is intended to provide clients of both networks with local market insight and seamless, on-the-ground execution in every geography worldwide. For The Hoffman Agency, it opens direct access to UPN's independent agencies, scaling access to those markets where Hoffman does not have its own offices. For UPN's partner agencies, it means a direct line into Hoffman's deep technology and B2B expertise as well as its established presence in key technology markets. UPN and Hoffman will begin working together immediately, with a first focus on coordinating live client opportunities across the Philippines and Mexico, cross-border introductions between partner agencies, and joint knowledge-sharing sessions for both networks. "Hoffman brings deep tech and B2B expertise and a genuinely global footprint,” said Maria Bengtsson, founder & CEO of United Partners and head of UPN. “For our partner agencies, this means real client work and real market access from day one – not a name added to a map."

ChangeMakers acquires R&G Strategic, a Halifax, Nova Scotia-based firm with a practice that spans ESG and sustainability strategy and reporting; stakeholder engagement; climate and GHG consulting; sustainability campaigns; branding; communications; and marketing. The firm has worked with more than 100 organizations across fifteen countries. The goal of the acquisition is to bolster ChangeMakers’ sustainability and climate capabilities, and strengthening its presence in Atlantic Canada. As part of the move, R&G co-founder Liz Gosselin and sustainability leader Michelyn Dion will join ChangeMakers as VPs within its social impact consulting practice. R&G co-founder Sarah Riley will serve as an advisor to ChangeMakers, providing strategic counsel, strengthening client relationships and helping to grow the firm’s business advisory practice. “R&G has built something distinct by bringing rigorous sustainability thinking together with communications and creative,” said ChangeMakers president, social impact consulting Alyssa Melnyk. “Combining that expertise with the capabilities across ChangeMakers gives us an opportunity to help clients connect strategy, people, communities and communications in a much more integrated way.”

AltaVista Strategic Partners, a Baltimore-based firm, opens a second office in Tampa, effective Oct. 15. The agency serves clients across all 50 states and provides services including database marketing, digital marketing, consulting, SEO, paid advertising and website development. The Tampa office expands AltaVista's physical presence and positions the company to build stronger relationships throughout Florida and the Southeast. "Opening our Tampa office marks an exciting new chapter for AltaVista," said AltaVista managing partner Ray McLaughlin. "After 15 years of building our company in Baltimore, this expansion reflects the growth we've achieved and our confidence in where we're headed next.”