Christina Merritt

For more than 40 years, Taylor has built its legacy on a foundational truth: brands must earn their place in culture.

And in the health ecosystem, this is especially true. Trust simply cannot be manufactured with generic buzzwords or bought with ad spend; it has to be earned.

Today’s brands face the ultimate trust deficit. Most hide behind dry, clinical campaigns and jargon-filled copy. But buyers - whether they're hospital administrators or first-time runners - are done with hollow claims. They want to be understood, not pitched.

The brands in the health space that are breaking through understand this and are adjusting their marketing to build genuine human and cultural connection, backed by real data: proof and empathy in equal measure.

An Evolving Landscape

That shift is especially visible in B2B health marketing, where broad mass advertising is moving to hyper-personalized, data-driven campaigns built around the buyer. This approach works because healthcare decision-makers are consumers first; they've come to expect the same intuitive, emotionally engaging brand experiences from a hospital software pitch that they get from their favorite consumer tech app.

The same pressure is reshaping the consumer side, too. Fitness and wellness brands are trading passive, metrics-only tools for more proactive, community-driven experiences that meet people where their trust actually lives.

Because of this shift, brand messaging is changing across the board. It's moving away from raw metrics delivery to actionable behavior change: not "Here's your data," but "Here's what to do with it."

How to Earn It: Three Trust Vitals

So, amid this evolution, how do brands actually earn their place in the health conversation?

Because health is science-rooted, credibility still requires receipts: real compliance data and clinical proof.

But we have to start moving beyond the traditional media playbook instead, integrate brands and products directly into the cultural moments, communities, and immersive brand experiences where science is paired with creative storytelling that makes an audience listen. In our dedicated practice, Taylor Health Group, we build that balance into three "Trust Vitals".

Trust Vital 1: Earn it with real talk.

Brands need to break through the scientific jargon and tell real stories: empowering, emotional narratives that resonate with everyday consumers.

Taylor Health Group recently did this with LivaNova, a global medtech company that planned to launch a new vision and mission for its 10-year anniversary. Leaning into the company’s name, which literally means “new life,” we built “Welcome to Your New Life,” a new brand essence and a call to action for internal and external audiences to see LivaNova with fresh eyes.

No scientific talk. No therapeutic deep dives. No product specs.

Instead, a powerful, human-led campaign that spoke directly to patients and healthcare providers about what they cared most about: ingenious medical solutions that change the trajectory of lives.

Trust Vital 2: Earn it with social proof.

People trust people. Whether it’s an industry expert, a disruptive influencer, or a peer, having a person deliver a brand’s story adds credibility.

We saw this firsthand working with Biohaven, which wanted to push the boundaries of pharmaceutical communications with a new platform for its primary migraine product: Nurtec ODT.

Our research showed that real patient stories are most compelling in driving the trial of a new product, so we launched the “Take Back Today” campaign. Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian served as a spokesperson, sharing her personal struggles with debilitating migraines to help destigmatize the condition and encourage patients to advocate for better care.

We also built an integrated digital ecosystem where other migraine sufferers could share their experiences publicly. These patient stories alone generated 60% of web traffic and 70% of social impressions throughout the campaign, emphasizing the power of social proof.

Trust Vital 3: Earn it with empowerment.

Successful brands don’t just talk to consumers; they empower them to take ownership of their health.

The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF) is a great example. Taylor Health Group partnered with the BLHF to launch “Your Joy Over Everything,” a campaign to improve access to mental health services for Black and Brown communities and help eradicate the stigma around seeking mental health support.

Rooted in deep, empathetic research, the campaign centered around making the pursuit of mental relief essential to experiencing Blackness as joy. The campaign put the individual in control by helping them define what joy looks like to them. It sent a clear message of ownership and empowerment for those seeking a new tradition of mental healing and joy.

Trust Is Earned, Not Bought

In a market flooded with generic health claims, trust is the ultimate competitive advantage - and you have to earn it.

And that’s where Taylor Health Group excels. We help brands cut through the noise and gain consumer trust by pairing data-backed credibility with emotionally resonant human stories.

If you’d like to learn more about how Taylor is helping brands turn health products and services into everyday cultural icons that consumers talk about, believe in, and adopt, contact [email protected].

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Christina Merritt is Chief Strategy Officer at Taylor.