Teneo handles True Food Kitchen as the Scottsdale, AZ-based wellness food restaurant chain that counts Oprah Winfrey as a minority investor files for Chapter 11.

Court documents show that TFK has only $1.6M in unrestricted cash, which is enough to cover two weeks of operations.

As part of the bankruptcy, TFK will shutter 12 of its 46 restaurants that are located in 14 stages, and pursue a buyer that can support its future plans.

CEO Jeff Chandler called TFK a pioneering brand with a distinctive position in the healthy dining sector with a local community of customers.

The Chapter 11 filing is “the best path forward to simplify the business and dow what we do best: delivering cravable, health-forward fodder and genuine hospitality,” he said.