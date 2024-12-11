Jennifer Mascott

Delaware Senators Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester have filed an ethics complaint against Judge Jennifer Mascott charging that she ran DC PA firm Adfero after she was confirmed to the federal post.

The complaint cites several Adfero staffers who said Third Circuit Judge Mascott was “intimately involved in the firm’s day-to-day managment for at least six months after she received her judicial commission on Oct. 10, 2025.”

She worked one day a week in Adfero’s office and spent the balance of her time handling judiciary duties in Wilmington and 3rd Circuit headquarters in Philadelphia.

The Senators note that “while ownership of an independent public affairs firm does not necessarily constitute judicial misconduct, ongoing and active managment in managing the firm can be.”

Mascott took over Adfero after the death of her husband, Jeff, founder of the firm.

The complaint notes that under the US judicial code of conduct a judge may not maintain a second profession that could take time and focus away from a Senate-confirmed job.

Adfero closed in June.

The complaint, which was filed Oct. 2, was sent to Margaret Wiegand, Circuit Executive for the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia.

The Third Circuit covers Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and the US Virgin Islands.