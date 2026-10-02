Historic Richmond Town, which is NYC’s living history village, is looking for a firm to handle marketing and communications as it transitions from an in-house to external agency partnership.
Historic Richmond Town Shops for PR
Fri., Oct. 9, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
More stories from Kevin McCauley
|
Not a Subscriber? Join O'Dwyer's & Get RFP Access
Stop wasting time tracking down RFPs. O'Dwyer's connects you with organizations looking for PR firms & services. Get new business with O'Dwyer's!
Main Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
Secondary Categories: Marketing Communications, Travel & Tourism PR
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
Africatown Needs EcoDev Blueprint
Thu., Oct. 8, 2026
|•
Lansing EDC Desires '27 Marketing Plan
Wed., Oct. 7, 2026
|•
PEI's Summerside Seeks Rebranding Partner
Tue., Oct. 6, 2026
|•
Florida County Offers Travel PR Work
Mon., Oct. 5, 2026
|•
NOLA Charter Schools Seek Marcomm Help
Fri., Oct. 2, 2026