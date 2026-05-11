John Capodanno

For decades, publicly traded healthcare companies have operated on a relatively predictable disclosure rhythm, with earnings landing quarterly, regulatory decisions arriving on pre-set timelines, and deals being announced when contracts are signed, never before.

That rhythm is breaking down. Three forces are converging on the healthcare sector: an investor and media audience that increasingly reads disclosures through AI before a human ever sees them; a regulatory environment that now surfaces sensitive information in near real-time; and a dealmaking market that is faster and bigger than it has been in years. Individually, each of these would be a meaningful shift. Together, they add up to something fundamental: the job is much more than managing a quarterly narrative – it’s maintaining a continuously defensible one. And increasingly, IR and corporate comms don’t have the luxury of doing that separately.

Your Newest Stakeholder: AI Systems

Any investor relations executive who’s paying attention will tell you something has changed about who’s actually reading their filings first. Institutional investors and analysts already use AI tools to screen companies, mine disclosures, and interpret earnings narratives at a scale no human research team could match. The IR functions that assume they’re still writing for a primarily human audience – especially one with deep, nuanced understanding of the subject matter – are underestimating who really gets to the news first.

The practical response is already taking shape. Companies are restructuring long-form disclosures, including CEO letters, financial summaries and earnings decks, to lead with explicit headings, consistent terminology, and front-loaded data points, specifically so that large language models (LLMs), extract and prioritize the right information rather than missing or misreading it. Some in the IR world call this Answer Engine Optimization, or AEO: making sure the right narrative shows up when someone asks their favorite AI chatbot, or nowadays a standard search engine, to summarize your company.

Reporters and trade press covering healthcare, across pharma, medtech, payers, and providers alike, are also increasingly running articles through AI tools to summarize and fact-check before they write a word. A press release or other public statement that’s vague, over-lawyered, or full of jargon is ripe for misinterpretation or misunderstanding by the same LLMs that are changing how IR content is read and subsequently presented to a wide range of audiences.

Disclosures Are Faster, and the Company Isn’t Always First

The clearest example of the new pace sits inside the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In mid-2025, the agency began publishing complete response letters (CRLs) shortly after issuance rather than holding them until making its final decision on a drug. What started as a policy shift has become a running exposure: the public database of released letters grew from roughly 200 entries at launch to 458 within about a year, and the agency was still actively revising the underlying disclosure policy as recently as September 2026, including a three-month pause followed by a fresh batch of releases.

The implied guidance for practitioners – regulatory affairs and communications alike – is clear. If a company receives a letter, it needs to have a response and a communications plan ready the same day, because in an environment of real-time disclosure (and therefore real-time consumption), the first version of the story to reach the market tends to be the one that sticks. A CRL posting, a recall notice, or a leaked filing is a reputational event the moment it becomes public – anticipated or not – often before legal has approved the language or corporate comms has drafted a formal statement. Comms and IR are reacting to the same trigger, at the same time, for two (or more) audiences that increasingly overlap.

The Deal Market is Raising the Stakes

None of this would matter as much if healthcare dealmaking were quiet – but after an extended period of post-COVID uncertainty and hesitation, the conditions for the long-awaited boom are finally right. Biopharma M&A reached $130 billion in just the first six months of 2026, already nearly matching the full $133 billion recorded across all of 2025, and with average deal size rising to $3.1 billion from $2.7 billion the year before. If this pace holds, some analysts project the full year could reach $250 billion, which would make 2026 the strongest year for the sector since before the pandemic.

Medtech is on a similar trajectory, with M&A reaching $48.9 billion across 92 deals in the first half of 2026 alone. Across both segments, the market has shifted away from one-time mega-mergers toward more frequent and smaller bolt-on acquisitions, typically in the $1 billion to $10 billion range, as larger companies deploy cash to stave off looming patent cliffs and portfolio gaps.

Faster, more frequent deals also generate faster, more frequent leaks, rumors, and press inquiries, often well before a formal announcement is ready. That means corporate comms is managing the internal narrative with employees and the external narrative with press at the exact moment IR is managing the investor story – one event, three audiences, and one opportunity to get it right.

How Communicators Can Get Ahead

The approach itself isn’t complicated, even if it’s harder to build. Healthcare companies serious about keeping pace should:

Build a shared same-day response protocol that covers a range of potential scenarios – from regulatory letters to deal announcements and unplanned leaks – with IR and comms working from it together rather than in parallel.

Optimize core investor and media materials for LLM legibility: clear headings, consistent terminology and data placed where it can be found quickly, by a person or an AI system.

Develop and maintain a master corporate narrative that both functions draw from, and monitor how the AI-generated version of your story compares to the one you intended to tell; narrative readiness should be a deliverable that exists before a disclosure happens, not a scramble that starts after.

The Implication

Healthcare companies that continue to treat investor relations and corporate communications as separate disciplines, built for separate audiences, on separate timelines, will keep getting caught flat-footed by a disclosure environment that no longer waits for either function to catch up. Companies that build a single, continuously defensible, LLM-legible narrative that considers investors, the press, and the AI systems increasingly standing between them will be the ones whose story survives a faster market.

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John Capodanno is Partner at ICR Healthcare.