53Six, a Dublin- and London-based sports marketing agency, is acquired by Irish experience and entertainment group FUEL. 53Six, which offers strategy, creative, content, performance media and data services, will retain its existing brand and continue to be led by co-founders Tom Fox, CEO, and Marcus McDonnell, COO, following the deal. Dublin-headquartered FUEL has teams in the US and UK and has delivered more than 650 experiences and events across 55 cities for such clients as PayPal, Coca-Cola, Google, Meta, Airbnb, Universal Music Group, World Rugby and Amgen. 53Six’s client portfolio includes Arsenal, Juventus, the Jacksonville Jaguars and UEFA. “From building interest before an event to creating the experience itself and continuing the relationship afterwards, there’s a lot we can do together,” according to a statement from 53Six.

Blue Highway Advisory releases a report that looks at how the shift from GEO to AI has changed the way in which consumers access information, and offers advice on how to handle the new landscape. According to “Feed the Algorithm, or Fight It and Lose,” online audiences now prefer ChatGPT summaries, Claude analysis or responses from Gemini to scrolling through a list of options. “Users no longer wish to browse for information to help them reach their own conclusions,” the report notes. “They now simply want the conclusions presented to them.” Because of this, communicators now face a different task—figuring how to make sure their data is included in AI overviews. The report finds that effectively employed GEO (generative engine optimization) strategies can result in an improvement in visibility of more than 40 percent. However, it also warns communicators about how the gap between the end of an LLM’s training cycle (the period in which its base of information is being constructed) and the date on which a user views those LLM recommendations can result in outdated or incorrect information. Such topics as the “Wikipedia Trap” and “hallucinations” also come up for discussion, and the report includes several case studies revealing how its conclusions play out in the real world.

Get Engaged, whose services include campaign ideation, social media management, influencer marketing, celebrity partnerships, content production and paid media, joins SAMY, a social-first agency headquartered in Madrid. Get Engaged, which has more than 100 employees across offices in Atlanta, New York, Nashville and Los Angeles, will retain its current leadership. The agency’s client roster includes Sephora, Raising Cane's, DoorDash, Live Nation, NBCUniversal, EA Games, Sazerac, Universal Music Group and Perplexity. SAMY, which has 20 offices operating in 55 markets worldwide, has executed campaigns for such brands as L'Oréal, Barilla, The North Face, Diageo, Microsoft, Red Bull, Grindr and Unilever. "The next era of marketing will belong to brands that create moments people want to be part of. We see a huge opportunity to bring brands, creators and talent together in ways that go well beyond a single campaign,” said Get Engaged co-founder Cam Fordham. “With SAMY, we can take bigger swings and turn bold ideas into experiences and partnerships that reach audiences around the world."