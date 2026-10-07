Andrew Sinclair

Andrew Sinclair, who spent nine years at ExxonMobil, has joined Dallas-based lithium producer Empower as chief public and government relations officer.

Based in Washington, Sinclair will oversee government relations, PR and media outreach for Empower as its scales commercial production of lithium carbonate to meet critical US security needs.

Sinclair spent nine years at ExxonMobil overseeing state government relations in the Northeast, as well as helping to build the public and government affairs team in Guyana, one of the largest active energy developments in the world.

He worked nearly 13 years at Princeton Public Affairs Group and did stints at Prospect Consulting and Millennium Strategies.

Patrick Dowling, Empower CEO, said the company has an exceptional leadership team with worldwide expertise spanning resource development, operations, technology, engineering, safety and sustainability.

‘With Andrew’s extensive experience in government affairs and policy, he is the cornerstone of a team strategically assembled to be a leader in American lithium production," he added.