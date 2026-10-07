Ashley Campbell

Linhart Public Relations, a Denver-based firm, names Ashley Campbell VP and partner. Campbell was previously with Linhart from 2006 to 2020, leading client programs and teams across multiple industries and playing a key role in media relations, reputation management and issues-focused work. She was most recently VP of public relations and corporate communications at Preferred Travel Group, the parent company of global hospitality brands including Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, and PTG Consulting. Before that, Campbell served as senior manager of public relations at Black Hills Energy. In her new role at Linhart, she will lead client programs across a range of industries, support business development, including expansion into new sectors, contribute to team development and help shape firm strategy and culture as a member of Linhart’s leadership team. “Ashley is an exceptional communications strategist and trusted counselor who knows our firm, our clients and our culture incredibly well,” said Linhart Public Relations managing partner Paul Raab.

Michael Teegardin

Akima, a provider of mission-focused solutions to the federal government, appoints Michael Teegardin as VP of marketing & communications. Teegardin was most recently chief communications officer and EVP corporate communications & public affairs at government services contractor ASRC Federal. He was previously VP of communications at BAE Systems and held communications roles with Weber Shandwick and the State of Minnesota. At Akima, Teegardin will lead brand, marketing, and communications strategy across the enterprise. “Akima has grown into a company of more than 11,000 people supporting some of the most important missions in the federal government. We are looking to Michael to build on that success as we continue to grow the Akima brand," said Akima president and CEO Bill Monet.

Sanjeev Sharma

QuidelOrtho Corporation, a global provider of diagnostic solutions, appoints Sanjeev Sharma as VP, investor relations. Sharma most recently served as senior director of investor relations at Teva Pharmaceuticals. He previously spent more than a decade at Genpact in progressively senior roles across investor relations and business strategy. "He brings a valuable combination of investor relations leadership, healthcare experience, financial expertise and capital markets perspective,” said QuidelOrtho CFO Micha Young. “Sanjeev's experience partnering with executive teams and translating strategy and performance into a clear investor narrative will be especially valuable as we sharpen our communications and deepen our engagement with shareholders and analysts."

Lindsey West

McNeely Brockman Public Relations hires Lindsey West as an account executive. West comes to McNeely Brockman from Denver-based agency SchroderHaus, where she worked closely with such national food and beverage brands as Kettle & Fire, Horizon Organic and Applegate on integrated communication initiatives. West has also served as a marketing coordinator at Molson Coors Beverage Company. “She brings experience working with well-known national brands, a thoughtful approach to communications, strong media relations skills and a genuine commitment to delivering great work,” said MBPR managing partner Kelly Brockman.