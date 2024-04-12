Hermosa Beach, a bedroom community 21 miles from downtown Los Angeles, seeks a firm to provide community outreach and engagement services to support its infrastructure redevelopment push.
Hermosa Beach Needs Infrastructure PR
Fri., Apr. 12, 2024
By Kevin McCauley
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
