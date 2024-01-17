Virginia Devlin

Current Global CEO Virginia Devlin is stepping down in March after having helmed the agency for the past 18 years. Prior to Current Global, Devlin spent nine years at IPG agency Weber Shandwick, and she has also worked at Selz Seabolt and EvansGroup Public Relations (both now integrated into the Publicis Dialog network). Among Devlin’s signature achievements at Current Global has been the launch of Accessible by Design, a commitment to ensure that all communication meets the highest accessibility standards including people with sight, hearing, and cognitive disabilities. “As a longtime colleague and collaborator with Virginia, I am continually impressed by what she’s built at Current Global – taking the agency from a germ of an idea 18 years ago to the powerhouse it is today,” said The Weber Shandwick Collective president Susan Howe.

Nicole Stenclik

Akrete promotes Nicole Stenclik to the newly created role of president. Stenclik has been a member of Akrete’s leadership for six years as both a vice president and managing consultant. She most recently has led the firm’s work for clients such as JLL, Steelcase, BGO, Unispace, and Kingbird Investment Management. Before joining Akrete, she served in client leadership roles and supported the management of the Boston office of global public relations firm Text100 (now Archetype); led national public relations at healthcare IT startup Imprivata; and served in various client service roles at BlissPR in New York City (now The Bliss Group). In her new position, Stenclik will work closely with Akrete founder and CEO Margy Sweeney to lead the agency. “Nicole has been an integral part of Akrete’s growth the last eight years,” said Sweeney. “Our diverse team of senior professionals will benefit greatly from Nicole’s thoughtful and collaborative leadership style.”

Michael Falencki

Cornerstone Government Affairs brings on Michael Falencki, who most recently served as deputy staff director of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, as a principal on its federal government relations team. From 2019 to 2022, Falencki was staff director at the House Transportation and Infrastructure, Subcommittees on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials/Highways and Transit. Falencki has also held several private sector roles throughout his career, including director of operations risk and regulatory control for global Operations at Morgan Stanley. At Cornerstone, he will leverage his policy expertise and relationships in D.C. to assist clients in advancing their legislative objectives within transportation, commerce, financial services, appropriations and engineering, among others. . “He brings an excellent reputation, broad and diverse relationships and significant subject matter expertise in key areas of growth for our firm,” said Cornerstone CEO Geoff Gonella.

Katherine Ellen Foley

The Foundation for a Smoke-Free World names Katherine Ellen Foley director of media relations. Foley joins the organization from POLITICO, where she served as FDA reporter, covering the politics behind major regulatory decisions, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was previously a reporter at Quartz. In her new role, Foley will lead the Foundation’s media relations strategy, fostering collaborations and enhancing communication efforts to further the Foundation’s vision of reducing smoking prevalence globally. “Katherine's passion for improving understanding in this complex area and advancing effective tobacco prevention and cessation initiatives will undoubtedly strengthen how we communicate with stakeholders and the public regarding these complex issues,” said Foundation for a Smoke-Free World CEO Cliff Douglas.