Henry Timms

Brunswick Group has announced that Henry Timms, CEO of New York’s Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, will succeed CEO Neal Wolin, who held the post since 2018.

Brunswick credits Timms for guiding Lincoln Center through a period of transformation, revamping its campus and making programming more accessible to diverse audiences.

He stepped up and completed fundraising for the $550M David Geffen Hall project, which generated more than 6,000 jobs and $500M in economic activity.

Prior to Lincoln Center, Timms served as president/CEO of the 92nd Street Y, a renowned cultural hub in Manhattan; and co-founder of the “Giving Tuesday” philanthropic movement that raised $13B worldwide since its 2012 launch.

Wolin will remain at the helm until the summer when he transitions to the vice chairman post to focus on boosting client relationships via a perch in Washington.

Brunswick also upped UK managing partner Tom Burns to the COO post. He takes over for Helen James who has decided to quit after a handover period to Burns.