Erin Gentry

Erin Gentry, who spent more than a decade at Hill & Knowlton, has joined Invariant as chief operating officer.

She served as H&K US president and EVP-global co-lead of client services before switching to WPP sister firm, Group SJR, in 2019 as North America president and chief client officer.

At Invariant, Gentry will lead, scale and drive operational excellence for the firm, which has doubled in size over the past year.

Heather Podesta, Invariant founder/CEO, said Gentry’s “experience fueling agency growth will help enhance and operationalize our strategy as we continue to be sought out by leading companies, attract top talent, and expand our footprint across the country.”

Washington-based Invariant opened a New York office in January. Former Washington Post chief communications officer Kris Coratti Kelly leads that outpost.