Ann Andrews Morris

The National Alliance on Mental Illness hires Ann Andrews Morris to serve as chief communications and marketing officer. Morris joins the organization from AndMore Communications, where she served as principal. She was previously head of communications at US Farmers & Ranchers in Action, and managing director, association communication at AAA National. Morris is an active leader in the Public Relations Society of America, including serving as board chair of the mid-Atlantic district, chair of the Honors and Awards Committee, and as a senior judge for the Silver Anvil awards. In her new role, Morris will oversee all internal and external communications, public relations, marketing, and advertising efforts. "Her strategic communications acumen and nonprofit leadership experience will be invaluable in advancing NAMI's strategic objectives,” said NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison Jr.

Elaine Li

Brunswick Group names Elaine Li, who leads its financial services practice in Asia-Pacific, head of the firm’s Hong Kong office. Li joined Brunswick as a director in 2015. She was previously investor relations director at oil and gas company China Sunergy and has served as an auditor at Deloitte. The first of Brunswick’s six Asia-Pacific offices, established 20 years ago, the Hong Kong team comprises experts across the financial, regulatory and political, and social spheres who advise clients in the region and internationally. “She has played a central role in supporting the continued growth of the office over several years, bringing her extensive expertise and networks to bear for clients and colleagues,” said Brunswick CEO Neal Wolin.

Emily Brakebill

True Wind Capital, private investment firm, brings on Emily Brakebill as partner, head of investor relations. Brakebill joins the firm from HMI Capital Management where she was a co-founding partner and served as partner, head of investor relations, COO and CCO; she also served on the management committee and investment committee. She will serve on the investment committee at True Wind as well. “Emily’s expertise, leadership and terrific network amongst top-tier investors make her the ideal person to serve as our head of investor relations,” said True Wind Capital chairman James H. Greene, Jr.