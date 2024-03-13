Joan Jenkins

Mindtickle, a revenue productivity platform, appoints Joan Jenkins, who has held senior marketing positions at Oracle and Cisco, as CMO. Jenkins joins the company from marketing automation platform Blueshift, where she also served as CMO. At Mindtickle, she will be tasked with driving customer outcomes and increasing market adoption of the platform. “With the addition of Joan’s expertise in demand generation, brand, product marketing, and customer marketing to our team, Mindtickle is positioned to enter its next growth phase as a leader in revenue productivity,” said Mindtickle president Eric Anderson.

Erika Booker

Barge Design Solutions, an engineering and architecture firm with diverse in-house multidisciplinary practice areas, promotes Erika Booker to CMO. Booker has been with the company since July 2022, previously serving as the director of marketing and communications. Before coming to Barge, she was division marketing director/AVP at civil engineering firm HNTB. In her new post, Booker will be responsible for leading and executing the overall marketing and communications strategy of the company, including branding, market positioning, and customer acquisition efforts. "Erika has been a great addition to our marketing and communications team and I'm excited about leveraging her leadership and capability," said Barge president and CEO Bob Higgins.

Steve Fine

Lam Research, a designer and builder of products for semiconductor manufacturing, promotes Steve Fine to CCO. Fine has been with the company since 2021, previously serving as VP, corporate communications. He was previously head of executive and internal communications and culture at Hitachi Vantara, and has also served as senior director, public affairs at WE Communications and director of corporate communications for the San Francisco 49ers. Based in the company’s Fremont, CA office, Fine will be responsible for its global corporate communications, marketing communications, brand and social impact programs.

Bruce Cleland

Fobi AI, which provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations, brings on Bruce Cleland as VP of marketing. Cleland was previously CMO at SNAP Financial, a fintech company specializing in home improvement and insurance premium financing. He was previously the founder of Momentum Marketing, where he provided strategic consulting services to startups across such sectors as edtech, action sports and online media. “His immense experience and exceptional leadership skills will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to our company,” said Fobi CEO Rob Anson.