Laura Anderson, who rose to VP/GM of global communications and events in a nearly 20 year stint at Intel, will take on the Americas technology chair at Burson following the completion of the BCW and H+K merger on July 1. She will join BCW on April 22.

At Intel, Anderson was responsible for strategy, content, analyst relations and positioning the company beyond its PC orientation.

She also spent two years at DeepMind AI organization as senior communications advisor and acting head of communications.

Anderson was in charge of PR strategy, reputation management and advancing DeepMind’s efforts in the life sciences, mathematics, fusion and scientific fields.

Kristine Boyden, Americas CEO of BCW, said Anderson’s “expertise in guiding tech brands to overcome issues, realize radical goals and build reputational currency will be enormously valuable for our technology clients throughout the region and our global network.”

She will have the same title at Burson, a WPP unit.