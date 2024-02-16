Scott Hudler

Whataburger, which operates over 1,000 restaurants in 15 states, hires Scott Hudler as SVP and chief marketing officer. Hudler comes to the company from Cotton Patch Cafe, a Dallas-based restaurant chain, where he was president and chief growth officer. He previously served as CMO at both Dick’s Sporting Goods and Torchy’s Tacos, SVP/chief digital officer at Dunkin’ Donuts and director of corporate communications at Popeye’s. “Among the many qualities that impressed us about Scott was his remarkable blend of marketing acumen and experience leading a business," said Whataburger chief administrative officer Alexander Ivannikov. "His insight into how marketing and operations must work in unison to drive growth and ensure the brand's vitality is significant, highlighting their essential collaboration for success."

Laurenn Wolpoff

Real Chemistry has added Laurenn Wolpoff to its integrated communications team as account director. Wolpoff was most recently director, PR, AR & media relations at Bospar, and she has also held positions at Hot Paper Lantern, Prosek Partners, Peppercomm and Edelman. She has worked with clients in the pharmaceutical, health tech and wellness sectors, including AstraZeneca, Alkermes and J&J. In her new post, Wolpoff will provide support and develop strategic communications for top global oncology drugs in the areas of women’s cancers and hematology as well as helping to oversee new assets.

Robert Toevs

LegalShield, a platform that provides legal, identity and reputation management services, names Robert Toevs chief communications officer. Toevs has served as head of corporate communications at DISH Network Corporation and director of internal communications at Qwest Communications. He was most recently an advisor on communications and strategy issues for research platform Tava Discovery, At LegalShield, Toevs is charged with developing a robust external and internal communications function for the company. “He brings a unique and seasoned perspective that drives revenue, elevates reputation and aligns culture,” said LegalShield CEO Warren Schlichting.