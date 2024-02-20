Prosek Partners opens its new flagship office in New York. Located in the NoMad neighborhood at 28 East 28th Street and Madison Avenue, the 34,000 square foot office, which was designed by Andre Kikoski Architecture, spans the building’s 15th floor. In addition to New York, Prosek has recently opened a new office in London, and has locations in Washington, D.C.; Boston; Los Angeles; Palm Beach; Fairfield, CT; and Cape Town, South Africa. “It was a very tough decision in the middle of the pandemic to lease a bigger space for ten years in Manhattan,” said Jennifer Prosek, Founder and Managing Partner. “But we made a bet on New York City, and a bet on our culture, and decided to move to a space that would naturally draw people back into the office, instead of forcing them. I promised I would build something 'better than home.'”

Golin forms a strategic partnership with Cyabra, a counter-disinformation platform. One of the key offerings of the partnership is the ability to identify social media bots disseminating false narratives and damaging a brand's reputation. Cyabra's AI platform and real-time alerting system detects and reports suspicious profiles and coordinated malicious activity, helping Golin's clients to identify potential risks to their reputation and develop effective crisis communication strategies. "Disinformation campaigns can quickly damage brands, causing harm to their reputation. Cyabra's AI-powered platform helps us stay ahead of these threats, giving clients the insights they need to act swiftly and decisively,” said Golin global president, data & analytics Jonny Bentwood.

Liquid Agency, a brand consulting and activation company headquartered in San Jose, CA, acquires Dallas-based employment branding agency MindHandle. MindHandle CEO Eric Harris will join Liquid Agency as practice lead for employee experience. The move builds on Liquid Agency's recent momentum in optimizing and aligning employee, customer and brand experience among their service offerings. Liquid’s current and former clients include Walmart, Nasdaq, Google, UGG, Nike, Nordstrom, Microsoft, GE, Silicon Valley Bank, John Deere and Ernest Packaging Solutions. “Liquid Agency’s employee experience and culture practice is currently our area of the greatest growth and demand,” said CEO Scott Gardner. “Joining forces with MindHandle, a pure-play employee experience agency, allows us to add scale and fresh ideas for the future.”