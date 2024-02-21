APCO has launched a new brand identity to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Washington-based firm.

Since APCO has evolved from a single-person shop run by now executive chairman Margery Kraus into a global enterprise with 32 offices, it is dropping “worldwide” from its name and logo.

It also has introduced “The Uncommon A” symbol to accompany its logo to symbolize the uniqueness of its services. APCO’s uncommon A is missing part of its right leg.

The left side of the traditional A stands for where the APCO came from and where it heading, along with the stability and sound counsel that it has historically offered clients, according to the firm.

The right side symbolizes the current uncertain times and the search for creative solutions to empower transformational change for clients.

Kraus said the new brand “reflects our heritage while representing where we are going in the future and the legacy our organization is creating.”