McKinsey & Co. has reached out to Republican shop Harbinger Strategies to educate policymakers about the activities of the embattled management consultancy.

The move follows calls from GOP lawmakers to ban McKinsey from federal contracts following news that a think tank led by the consultancy helped develop China’s five-year plan.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who is vice chair of the Senate intelligence committee, and Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), chair of the House foreign affairs committee, said McKinsey’s work for the Chinese undermined US security.

Bob Sternfels, McKinsey global managing partner, told Congress on Feb. 6 that he was unaware that his firm worked for China’s government.

Harbinger’s five-member McKinsey team includes Jonathan Stemrod, former aide to Rubio and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), and John Leganski, deputy chief of staff to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).