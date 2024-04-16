Michael Slatin

Husch Blackwell Strategies has added FleishmanHillard alum Michael Slatin as a principal in its public affairs group.

The 27-year veteran of FH has run PA campaigns in the US, Europe and Asia for Walt Disney Co., AT&T, Emerson, Eastman Kodak, UPS and Caterpillar.

HBS launched its PA offering in January.

Marianna Deal, a 28-year FH veteran, chairs the unit.

Kirsty McDonald, who held communications posts at Cigna, Centene, Peabody Energy and EY, serves as president of the St. Louis-based PA operation.