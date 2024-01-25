Becca Parrish,

Prosek Partners makes a minority investment in Becca, a marketing and creative communications agency with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Becca represents brands in such sectors as food & beverage, travel, design, real estate, consumer products and entertainment, with a client roster including Tishman Speyer’s revitalized Rockefeller Center, Tequila Casa Dragones and the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. “Our clients increasingly understand the importance of hospitality and experience marketing for both their own businesses and those they invest in,” said Prosek managing partner Jen Prosek. “In our view, Becca is the best in the space.” The partnership, which will be Prosek’s fourth GP stakes investment, will expand Becca’s global footprint, starting with a new London office.

Purposeful Communications, the strategic communications firm founded by former NASDAQ global head of communications Frank De Maria, rebrands as Purposeful Advisors. Elie Jacobs, who joined Purposeful Communications as a partner in May 2021, will be a founding partner of Purposeful Advisors. The new name is a response to a “shift in the role of the communications professional from technician to coach and advisor,” said De Maria. “This is especially true for start-up, scale-up and mid-sized companies that require advisors with real world experience who understand the challenges young companies face. Through that lens, we remain focused on providing solid strategic communications and public affairs support to founders, entrepreneurs, and senior leaders.”

Haven Tower Group, which works with client in the wealth management industry, launches Haven Mark Partners, an integrated marketing solutions platform created for wealth management enterprises and related businesses. Haven Mark combines Haven Tower's messaging and storytelling prowess with marketing and brand strategies that are purpose-built for the wealth management industry while incorporating elements of technology, consumer and broader financial services campaigns. Haven Tower partner and head of digital marketing strategies Katherine Paulson will serve as managing partner of the new platform. "The rollout of this new platform not only comprehensively rounds out our full-service capabilities across PR, communications, brand strategy and marketing, but it also underscores our commitment to delivering an exceptional service experience," said Haven Tower Founder & CEO Joseph Kuo.