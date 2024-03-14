Blake Androff

Signal Group CEO Blake Androff has purchased the Washington-based public affairs shop from Wiley Rein law firm, which had been its owner since 2014.

He will lead the firm with president Chelsea Koski, who will oversee day-to-day operations, and Robert Bole, who takes the newly created head of innovation and strategy position.

The independent Signal has “a steadfast determination to deliver meaningful, modern solutions for clients,” according to Androff.

He said the split from Wiley will enable Signal “to remain nimble and dynamic during a period of exponential growth.”

Signal's services include content development, messaging, thought leadership, media relations/training, crisis, corporate affairs, community engagement, government relations, social media and reputation management.

The firm has counseled clients in the renewable energy, healthcare, outdoor recreation, conservation, transportation, copyright, entertainment and international affairs sectors.

Peter Shields, Wiley managing partner, said his firm will continue to partner with Signal under Androff’s leadership.

Signal has staffers in New York, Georgia, Colorado and Oregon.