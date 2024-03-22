Edelman is negotiating a formal contract with the Bahamas for strategic communications on issues impacting its reputation abroad.

The two-month pact will be worth $100K in fees, plus expenses, for services such as scenario planning, media relations and materials development.

Edelman’s agreement will be with the office of the prime minister Philip Davis, who last month issued a statement about the Bahamas being a “safe destination” for visitors.

His government is “alert, attentive, and proactive” to ensure the country is “welcoming” to travelers.

Philips’ statement followed the US State Dept’s decision on Jan. 26 to issue a Level 2 (exercise increased caution) travel advisory for the Bahamas due to violent crime and gang-on-gang violence.

The Bahamas had used Weber Shandwick for PR but its contact ended at the end of 2023.