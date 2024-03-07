Neil Frohnapple

Terex Corp. has hired Neil Frohnapple as VP-investor relations at the Norwalk, CT materials process machinery maker.

He joins from The Timken Co., where he served as head of IR for the $5B industrial manufacturer.

Frohnapple reports to Julie Beck, senior VP and CFO. She said Frohnapple will spearhead IR to deliver value for shareholders. He also will work closely with executive leadership to align strategy, communications and IR outreach.

Prior to Timken, Frohnapple spent 13 years as a sell-side equity research analyst covering industrial companies.

Terex shares trade at $58.85. They traded in the $65.64 and $41.89 range during the past 52 weeks.