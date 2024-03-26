Finn Partners has filed its six-month contract with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation that went into effect Dec. 1, 2023.

It carries a $40K monthly retainer to boost brand reputation and to promote tourism from the US.

The pact’s scope of work covers strategic counsel and leadership, proactive & aggressive media outreach, on-site staffing for events, executive media training, influencer relations and crisis communications.

Virginia Sheridan, Finn’s managing partner, handles the Bahamas account.

The firm works with Ministry officials including Latia Duncombe, director general; Valery Brown-Alce, senior director of marketing; Paul Strachan, director of global communications; and Anita Johnson-Patty, general manager US communications.

The contract includes a five percent mandatory charge for fees labeled as database and subscription services that “illuminate relevant media opportunities and valuable journalist insights” and "certain real-time media monitoring tools, not including Meltwater News, that are necessary to provide and maintain efficient, effective and successful communications programs.”

It cites Cision, Lexis Nexis, and Muck Rack.