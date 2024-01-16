Caroline Moultrie,

Craig Compagnone

MMGY Global ups Caroline Moultrie to president of Europe and Craig Compagnone to president of the Americas region. Moultrie, who was previously managing director of MMGY Hills Balfour and EVP off the World Travel & Tourism Council, is a global business leader and strategist with a highly established network of senior contacts across the travel and tourism sector. Compagnone, an 18-year veteran of the agency who previously served as president and COO, will lead all disciplines and services for North and South America, inclusive of MMGY Global’s integrated marketing, public relations, media and research practices. “The extensive experience of Caroline and Craig, both long-standing leaders in the company, will undoubtedly propel our global service offerings to new heights in their respective regions,” said MMGY Global CEO Katie Briscoe.

Anne Globe

IMAX Corporation hires Anne Globe as CMO. Globe previously served as CMO of both Skydance Media and DreamWorks Animation. At Skydance, she developed marketing and distribution strategies for such franchises as Mission: Impossible, Terminator and Jack Reacher, while at DreamWorks Animation, she oversaw marketing, distribution, and licensing for franchises including Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Shrek and Madagascar. In her new role, she will oversee all brand, film marketing, creative, and social media for the IMAX platform. "Anne is a deeply versatile, experienced, and well-networked executive who has elevated creative work across virtually every medium in partnership with some of the most celebrated filmmakers and artists," said IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX.

Susan Goodell Gouard

BRG Communications names Susan Goodell Gouard as SVP. Before coming on to support BRG as a consultant last year, Goodell Gouard was a group vp at MWWPR. She previously served as a VP in Edelman’s Krispr Communications unit and a VP at Warchawski. With experience in the health, wellness and technology sectors, Goodell Gouard has led public health campaigns, corporate social responsibility programming for leading brands and fundraising events strategy for top medical institutions. She also ran her own event planning and communications agency in Baltimore for more than six years. “She brings fresh ideas and unique experiences to bear as we enhance our offerings and build for growth," said BRG president and CEO Jane Barwis.