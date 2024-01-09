Piper Dolan,

Martha Kalman

TEAM LEWIS names Piper Dolan SVP of strategy, research and analysis and Martha Kalman comes on as head of strategic campaign development. Dolan joins the firm from Ogilvy, where she most recently served as head of strategy, leading several B2B, technology and CPG accounts. At TEAM LEWIS, she will oversee the strategy, research and analytics practices in the US. Kalman was previously EVP, global brand & digital marketing at Edelman, where she oversaw the Bay Area’s multi-disciplinary digital team as well as key global consumer technology accounts. She will lead strategic campaign development for clients and support new business and marketing efforts for TEAM LEWIS in the US. “Their fresh perspective and experience, combined with our current talent, will significantly add to our strategic capabilities,” said TEAM LEWIS executive VP, US Noah Dye.

Jeff Lewis

Oaktree Solutions hires Jeff Lewis, who previously served as chief of staff to New York governor Kathy Hochul, as managing director of policy and strategy. Lewis also served as a senior advisor to Hochul’s 2022 campaign as well as to the New York State Democratic Party. Oaktree founder and chairman Frank Carone was previously chief of staff to New York City major Eric Adams. The agency says this marks the first time that the chief of staff for New York State’s governor and New York City’s mayor have teamed up to provide strategic counsel to clients in the private sector. “We’re taking major steps forward, bringing on world-class talent like Jeff and others who have been ‘in the room’ at the highest levels,” said Carone.

Alex Bender

Cyware, a provider of threat intelligence management, security collaboration and cyber fusion solutions, brings on Alex Bender as CMO. Bender was most recently CMO at Invicti Security. He previously held marketing leadership roles at companies including Mimecast, Archer Technologies and McAfee. In his new post, Bender will be leading all marketing functions including brand, corporate communications, product marketing, demand creation, demand capture, business development, partner and alliance marketing as well as corporate and field events. “Alex’s deep-domain expertise and vision make him an invaluable asset to our organization’s future,” said