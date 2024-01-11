Anne Bark

Teneo has hired Anne Bark as managing director in its strategy and communications group in Amsterdam.

She worked at Brunswick Group for more than a dozen years in London and Shanghai, handling financial communications and crisis matters. Bark also did a stint as a business analyst at Nike.

She joins Teneo from Porticus, where she did a three-year run as senior advisor for communications and PA.

Porticus, which has a staff of nearly 200, is a global philanthropic organization that is working with more than 700 partners in the areas of social justice, promoting faith-based communities, sustainability and education.

At Teneo, Bark will focus on the fast-moving consumer goods, healthcare and technology sectors.

Geoff Morrell heads Teneo’s strategy & communications group. He was executive VP & chief corporate affairs officer at Disney, and executive VP of communications & advocacy at BP.