The Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism paid Brunswick Group $6.9M during the six-month-ended-November period for corporate communications and digital advisory work for the Abrahamic Family House.

Located on Saadiyat Island, the interfaith complex features three separate houses of worship and a forum that hosts discussions and educational events.

The AFH, which opened in February 2023, includes the Imam El-Tayeb Mosque, which is named after the Grand Imam of the Al-Azhar Mosque in Cairo; Moses Ben Maimon (e.g., Maimonides) Synagogue; and St. Francis Church.

Its mission is to build on the “Document of Human Fraternity” to promote world peace and interfaith dialogue that was signed by Pope Francis and Ahmed El-Tayeb in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

Brunswick’s AFH team includes Julia Ghiheen, Errol Cockfield, Noam Safler and Chanel Caraway.

It extended an invite to Kelly Osgood of the New York Times to cover the AFH, and responded to a request from CNBC’s Michael Sutton to film at the facility.

Brunswick also received $30K from former client London Legacy Development Corporation.