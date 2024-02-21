Demonstrate x DDW, a San Francisco-headquartered, LGBTQ and minority-owned boutique marketing and communications agency, is named North American consumer and business public relations AOR for LA-based brand Pair of Thieves. The brand, which was originally created in 2014 as a sock company, has expanded to men's underwear and undershirts. Demonstrate has also been tapped to lead business and consumer lifestyle public relations and influencer marketing for WAYB, which designs and manufactures innovative and sustainable child travel gear.

5W Public Relations picks up boot and apparel brand BRUNT Workwear. 5W will leverage its experience with both B2C and B2B audiences to raise awareness and drive media coverage for BRUNT’s new expansion into retail, targeting the company’s core customer base of trade workers. Founded in 2020, BRUNT offers a premium product at an accessible price point to the more than 23 million American tradespeople looking for quality, worksite-approved gear. “Driving awareness and demand are critical for a business at our stage,” said BRUNT chief marketing officer Tim Linberg. “We're excited to partner with 5WPR as we enter this next phase of growth.”

Firecracker PR lands Intuity Medical's POGO automatic blood glucose monitor. The agency will support the expansion of the POGO device in the medical devices market through traditional and digital media relations. The device automatically collects and tests blood glucose levels, with no separate lancets or test strips needed.