5W Public Relations signs up Sitka Seafood Market, a nationwide seafood distributor. 5W will provide earned media relations, cooking and chef influencer outreach, trade engagement, and activations, with the goal of enhancing Sitka’s brand visibility and consumer engagement. Founded in 2011, Sitka Seafood Market is a direct-to-consumer marketplace that offers subscription boxes with high-quality, sustainably harvested seafood, as well as chef-curated recipes and access to members-only cooking classes. “We look forward to leveraging our expertise and national relationships to elevate Sitka's brand visibility and drive impactful results,” said 5W co-CEO Dara A. Busch.

Raptor PR, a London-based B2B tech PR agency for the global video games industry, is named global agency of record for Stardust, a $35M funded Silicon Valley startup which provides game developer tools to build and scale blockchain games; and Metaplay, a Finland-based company that offers developer backend solutions for building and scaling mobile games. The agency will deploy campaigns tailored to directly support both Metaplay and Stardust business objectives and core value propositions, engaging with developers and publishers across industry verticals including games trade, business, technology, adtech and web3. “Raptor PR has a deep understanding of both web2 and web3 technologies, and Stardust has an ambitious roadmap ahead, so the team is the obvious choice to help us build the strategic positioning required in order to reach the audiences that matter to us,” said Stardust founder and CEO Canaan Linder.

Stuntman is engaged as agency of record for the Italian Trade Agency of New York's Food & Wine Campaign. Stuntman PR will implement a fully integrated U.S. media relations campaign to promote "The Perfect Italian Pair'': Italy's food and wine heritage. The agency’s efforts will focus on increasing the perceived value of Italian wine; strengthening the image of Italian foods; and educating the American audience on the variety and importance of Made in Italy products. New York City, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Washington, DC will be among the targeted markets. “With the support of Stuntman, we aim to teach consumers how to recognize authentic Italian food and wine products and showcase their intrinsic qualities, versatility, authenticity, and culinary techniques," said Italian trade commissioner and executive director for the US Antonino Laspina.